Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8699; (P) 0.8729; (R1) 0.8767; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neural as consolidation from 0.8786 is still extending. Downside should be contained by 0.8624 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 0.8786 will resume larger rise from 0.8201 to 100% projection of 0.8201 to 0.8720 from 0.8338 at 0.8857.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the down trend from 0.9499 has (2020 high) has completed at 0.8201. Rise from there is developing into a medium term up trend. Further rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.9003 next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 0.8545) holds.