Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8586; (P) 0.8637; (R1) 0.8666; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. Further decline is expected as long as 0.8779 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8577 will resume the fall from 0.9267, towards 0.8201/8388 support zone. However, firm break of 0.8779 will indicate that such decline has completed after defending 55 day EMA. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for retesting 0.9267 instead.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 0.9267 is a down leg inside long term range pattern. Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201/8338 support zone. But strong support should be seen there to bring reversal.