Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8718; (P) 0.8743; (R1) 0.8759; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 0.8842 resistance will argue that corrective fall from 0.8977 has completed, after touching 0.8720 support. Further rise should be seen back to 0.8924 resistance and above. However, sustained break of 0.8720 will bring deeper decline back to 0.8545 instead.

In the bigger picture, outlook is rather mixed for now, except that price actions from 0.9267 (2022 high) are part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). With 0.8720 support intact, rise from 0.8545 is in favor to continue through 0.8977. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that such rebound has completed, and open up deeper fall through this support level.