EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s decline from 0.8977 continued last week and hit as low as 0.8566. As a temporary low was formed there, initial bias is neutral this week for some consolidations first. But recovery should be limited by 0.8660 support turned resistance and bring another fall. Break of 0.8566 will target 161.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8717 from 0.8874 at 0.8453.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. This is part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall would be seen through 0.8545 support. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern is extending. But rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is expected to extend at a later stage, to 0.9799 (2009 high).