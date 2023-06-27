<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8550; (P) 0.8572; (R1) 0.8602; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/GBP and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 0.8517 will resume the fall from 0.8977 to 161.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8717 from 0.8874 at 0.8453. Nevertheless, decisive break of 0.8635 will confirm short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8661) and above.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall would be seen towards 0.8201 (2022 low). But strong support should be seen from there to bring reversal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.