Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8573; (P) 0.8596; (R1) 0.8616; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and further decline remains in favor. On the downside, break of 0.8517 will resume the whole fall from 0.8977. On the upside, above 0.8657 resistance will resume the rebound from 0.8517 towards 0.8717 support turned resistance.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall could be seen towards 0.8201 (2022 low). But strong support should be seen from there to bring reversal. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.