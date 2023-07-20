<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8608; (P) 0.8655; (R1) 0.8703; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the upside at this point. Current development argues that fall from 0.8977 might have completed its five-wave sequence. Firm break of 0.8717 support resistance will solidify this bullish case and target 0.8977 resistance next. On the downside, though, below 0.8619 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Firm break of 0.8717 support turned resistance will argue that it has completed with three waves down to 0.8502. Further break of 0.8977 will bring retest o f0.9267 high. Nevertheless, break of 0.8502 will resume the decline towards 0.8201 (2022 low).