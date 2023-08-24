<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8497; (P) 0.8532; (R1) 0.8570; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral again as it recovered quickly after dipping to 0.8491. On the downside, break of 0.9891 will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.8874 to 0.8502 from 0.8667 at 0.8437. On the upside, above 0.8564 minor resistance turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. Break of 0.8502 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low).