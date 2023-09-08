<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8565; (P) 0.8583; (R1) 0.8595; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 0.8609 will resume the rebound from 0.8491. But near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8522 will bring retest of 0.8491 low.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8667 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will resume the fall towards 0.8201 (2022 low).