Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8654; (P) 0.8672; (R1) 0.8686; More….

Range trading continues in EUR/GBP and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8700 resistance will carry larger bullish implication and bring stronger rally to 0.8874 resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by this resistance will maintain bearish outlook that larger down trend is not over. Firm break of 0.8629 resistance turned support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8568 support first.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Decisive break of 0.8700 resistance will argue that this decline has completed with three waves down to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 could then be another leg inside the pattern and targets 0.8977 and above. However, rejection by 0.8700 will keep the down trend alive for another fall through 0.8491 at a later stage.