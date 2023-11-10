<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8704; (P) 0.8717; (R1) 0.8741; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral at this point. Consolidation from 0.8752 could extend with another falling leg. But in that case, downside should be contained by 0.8614 support to bring rebound. Meanwhile, decisive break of 0.8752 will resume larger rally from 0.8491 towards 0.8874 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8614 support holds.