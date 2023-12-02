EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8764 accelerated to as low as 0.8557 last week. The development suggests that rebound from 0.8491 has completed as a corrective move at 0.8764. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for retesting 0.8491 low first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, touching 0.8634 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. This decline is now seen as the third leg of the pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Break of 0.8201 will target 100% projection of 0.9499 to 0.8201 from 0.9267 at 0.7969. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8764 resistance holds.

In the long term picture, long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high) is extending, and is set to continue until further development.