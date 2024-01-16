Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8591; (P) 0.8601; (R1) 0.8616; More…

EUR/GBP is staying in tight range above 0.8585 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline is expected as long as 0.8638 minor resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8585 will resume the fall from 0.8713 to 0.8548 support. Firm break there will target 0.8491 low next. Nevertheless, decisive break of 0.8638 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 0.8713 instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8764 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.