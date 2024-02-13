Tue, Feb 13, 2024 @ 14:18 GMT
EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8524; (P) 0.8535; (R1) 0.8542; More…

EUR/GBP’s breach of 0.8512 support suggests that recent decline is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 0.8491. Break there will resume larger down trend to 0.8464 projection level. For now, break of 0.8571 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.

