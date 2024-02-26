Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8528; (P) 0.8540; (R1) 0.8552; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the downside at this point. Recovery from 0.8497 could have completed at 0.8577. Further rally would be seen to retest 0.8491/7 support zone. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8577 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.