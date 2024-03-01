Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8550; (P) 0.8560; (R1) 0.8570; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 0.8577 will resume the rebound from 0.8497. On the downside, decisive break of 0.8491/7 support zone will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.