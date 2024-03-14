Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8540; (P) 0.8550; (R1) 0.8565; More…

EUR/GBP is still bounded in range of 0.8497/8557 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside decisive break of 0.8491/7 support zone will confirm larger down trend resumption and target 0.8464 projection level first. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8577 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.