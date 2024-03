Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8568; (P) 0.8578; (R1) 0.8588; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral at this point, and further rise is in favor with 0.8529 support intact. Rebound from 0.8497 is seen as at least correcting the fall from 0.8764. Above 0.8601 will target 161.8% projection of 0.8497 to 0.8577 from 0.8503 at 0.8632.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.9267 has completed, despite loss of downside momentum as seen in D MACD. As long as 0.8713 resistance holds, the down trend will remain in favor to resume through 0.8491 low at la later stage.