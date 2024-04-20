EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP rose strongly late last week and broke through 0.8601 resistance. The development argues that fall from 0.8764 has probably completed. Initial bias is now on the upside this week for medium term trend line resistance (now at 0.8650). On the downside, below 0.8571 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by current strong rebound. On the upside, sustained break of the trend medium term trend resistance will argue that the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed as a triangle pattern. Further rise should then be seen through 0.8764 resistance next. However, rejection by the trend line will retain medium term bearishness for another fall through 0.8491 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.