Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8563; (P) 0.8577; (R1) 0.8590;

Break of 55 4H EMA suggests that EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8519 has completed at 0.8643, ahead of medium term trend line resistance. near term bearishness is retained. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.8491/7 support zone. On the upside, above 0.8599 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by current strong rebound. On the upside, sustained break of the trend medium term trend resistance will argue that the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed as a triangle pattern. Further rise should then be seen through 0.8764 resistance next. However, rejection by the trend line will retain medium term bearishness for another fall through 0.8491 at a later stage.