Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8593; (P) 0.8607; (R1) 0.8623;

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays mildly on the upside at this point, and further rally could be seen to 0.8643 resistance. Firm break there will resume the choppy rebound from 0.8497 low. On the downside, below 0.8585 minor support will argue that rebound from 0.8529 has completed, and larger fall might finally be ready to resume. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 0.8529 support first.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish as EUR/GBP is capped below medium term falling trendline. That is, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8491/7 will target 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376.