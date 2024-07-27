EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s recovery from 0.8382 extended higher last week but outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8498 resistance holds. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Firm break of 0.8382 will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 key support (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.