EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8382 accelerated higher last week and the strong break of 0.8498 resistance argues that fall form 0.8643 has completed with five waves down to 0.8382. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for channel resistance (now at (now at 0.8560). Sustained break there will raise the chance of larger bullish trend reversal and target 0.8643 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.8482 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 0.8382 is strong, there is no confirmation of trend reversal yet. As long as 0.8643 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9267 could still resume through 0.8382 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8643 will indicate that such down trend has completed, and turn outlook bullish.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.