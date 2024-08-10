EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP retreated after rising to 0.8624 last week and a short term top could be formed ahead of 0.8643 resistance. Some consolidations could be seen now, with risk of deeper pullback. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 0.8382 to 0.8624 at 0.8532 to bring another rally. On the upside, firm break of 0.8624 will target 0.8643 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 0.8382 is strong, there is no confirmation of trend reversal yet. As long as 0.8643 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9267 could still resume through 0.8382 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8643 will indicate that such down trend has completed, and turn outlook bullish for 0.8764 resistance next.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.