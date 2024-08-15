Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8554; (P) 0.8573; (R1) 0.8605; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral first with current retreat, and more consolidations could be seen below 0.8624. But outlook stays bullish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8382 to 0.8624 at 0.8532 holds. Firm break of 0.8624 will resume the rally from 0.8382. However, decisive break of 0.8532 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.8474.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 0.8382 is strong, there is no confirmation of trend reversal yet. As long as 0.8643 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9267 could still resume through 0.8382 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8643 will indicate that such down trend has completed, and turn outlook bullish for 0.8764 resistance next.