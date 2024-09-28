EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8624extended lower last week but recovered after hitting 61.8% projection of 0.8624 to 0.8399 from 0.8463 at 0.8324. Initial bias stays neutral this week for consolidations, and outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8399 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8316 will resume the fall from 0.8624 to 100% projection at 0.8237 next.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.