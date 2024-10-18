EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8304; (P) 0.8339; (R1) 0.8359; More…

EUR/GBP’s down trend resume by breaking through 0.8309. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 0.8201 key support next. Strong support could be seen from there to break rebound. But for now, break of 0.8433 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound.