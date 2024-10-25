Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8322; (P) 0.8337; (R1) 0.8359; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral as consolidation from 0.8294 is extending. Stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, but outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8433 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8294 will resume larger down trend to 0.8201 key support next. Strong support could be seen from there to bring sustainable rebound.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.