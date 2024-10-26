EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP stayed in consolidation above 0.8294 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further decline is expected as long as 0.8433 resistance holds. Break of 0.8294 will resume larger down trend to 0.8201 key support next. Strong support could be seen from there to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.