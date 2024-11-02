EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP rebounded strongly to 0.8446 last week, but failed to sustain above 0.8433 resistance and retreated sharply. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.8294 low will resume larger down trend to 0.8201 key support next. On the upside, break of 0.8446 will resume the rebound towards 0.8624 resistance.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.