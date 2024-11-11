Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8283; (P) 0.8305; (R1) 0.8317; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the downside as larger down trend is resuming. Next near term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8624 to 0.8294 from 0.8446 at 0.8242. Break there will target 0.8201 key support. On the upside, above 0.8339 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8446 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.