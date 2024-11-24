EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP spiked lower to 0.8267 last week but failed to break through 0.8259 low and recovered. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Some more range trading could be seen but outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8446 resistance holds. Decisive break of 0.8259 will resume larger down trend to 0.8201 key support.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.