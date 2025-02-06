Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8303; (P) 0.8320; (R1) 0.8335; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral for consolidations above 0.8290 temporary low. Further decline s expected as long as 0.8353 resistance holds. Corrective rebound from 0.8221 should have completed already. Fall from 0.8472 would target a retest of 0.8221 low. However, firm break of 0.8353 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.8201 key support (2022 low). Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.8442) will pave the way to 0.8624 cluster zone (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621), even just as a correction to the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But still, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8621/4 holds.