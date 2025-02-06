Thu, Feb 06, 2025 @ 16:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8303; (P) 0.8320; (R1) 0.8335; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8353 resistance argues that fall from 0.8472 has completed at 0.8290. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8472 resistance. Firm break there will resume the rebound from 0.8221. On the downside, break of 0.8290 will target a retest on 0.8221 low.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.8201 key support (2022 low). Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.8442) will pave the way to 0.8624 cluster zone (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621), even just as a correction to the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But still, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8621/4 holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.