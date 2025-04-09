Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8544; (P) 0.8569; (R1) 0.8610; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the upside with immediate focus on 0.8624 key cluster resistance next. Decisive break there will be an important indication of larger bullish trend reversal. Next near term target will be 161.8% projection of 0.8239 to 0.8448 from 0.8314 at 0.8652. On the downside, break of 0.8528 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.8448 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the break of medium term channel resistance is a bullish signal. Down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) could have completed at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.9201 key support (2022 low). Firm break of 0.8624 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621) will confirm this bullish case and target 61.8% retracement at 0.8867 next. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.8624 will keep medium term outlook neutral at best.