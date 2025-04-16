EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP: ⬇️ Sell

EURGBP reversed from the resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 0.8460

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance levels 0.8735 (former strong resistance from 2023) and 0.8625 (which reversed the price twice from the start of this year September.)

This resistance zone was strengthened by the upper weekly Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci correction levels of the downtrend from 2022.

Given the clear daily downtrend, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8460, the former top of wave A from the start of 2025.