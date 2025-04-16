Wed, Apr 16, 2025 @ 07:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURGBP OutlookEURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURGBP: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURGBP reversed from the resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8460

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance levels 0.8735 (former strong resistance from 2023) and 0.8625 (which reversed the price twice from the start of this year September.)

This resistance zone was strengthened by the upper weekly Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci correction levels of the downtrend from 2022.

Given the clear daily downtrend, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8460, the former top of wave A from the start of 2025.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.