EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s consolidation from 0.8737 continued last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Further rise is expected as long as 0.8518 support holds. On the upside, 0.8622 minor resistance will bring retest of 0.8737 first. Firm break there will resume the larger rally from 0.8221. However, sustained break of 0.8518 will bring deeper fall back to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8447).

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) should have completed at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.9201 key support (2024 low). Rise from 0.8221 is likely reversing the whole fall. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8472 resistance turned support holds.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.