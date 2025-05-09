Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8450; (P) 0.8486; (R1) 0.8512; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 0.8539 resistance will indicate that fall from 0.8737 has completed as a correction, after defending 55 D EMA (now at 0.8462). Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retest 0.8737 resistance. However, sustained trading below 55 D EMA will suggest that whole rise from 0.8221 has already complete and turn outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) should have completed at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.9201 key support (2024 low). Rise from 0.8221 is likely reversing the whole fall. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8472 resistance turned support holds. However, firm break of 0.8472 will argue that the down trend hasn’t completed yet.