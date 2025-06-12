Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8461; (P) 0.8475; (R1) 0.8494; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the upside as rebound from 0.8354 extends higher today. Sustained break there will target to 61.8% retracement at 0.8591, even still as a corrective move. On the downside, though, break of 0.8413 will bring retest of 0.8354 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. Nevertheless, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.