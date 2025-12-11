Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8728; (P) 0.8740; (R1) 0.8751; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen. With 0.8800 resistance intact, further decline is expected. Fall from 0.8863 should at least be a correction to the up trend from 0.8221, with risk of bearish reversal. Below 0.8720 will target 0.8631 cluster (38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8663 at 0.8618).

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is still seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8600) should confirm that this corrective bounce has completed. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high). That should pave the way back to 0.9267.