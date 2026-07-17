Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral first with current recovery. Some consolidations would be seen above 0.8453. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8615 support turned resistance holds. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466 will pave the way to 0.8221 support.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 (2024 low) to 0.8863 (2025 high) at 0.8618. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201 (2022 low). For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8863 hold.