Ethereum Leads Bitcoin Again. Is Crypto Finally Turning the Corner?

Ethereum has emerged as the standout performer in the cryptocurrency market this week after softer-than-expected US inflation data improved appetite for risk assets. While both Bitcoin and Ethereum extended their near-term rebounds following June’s CPI surprise, Ethereum has pulled decisively ahead. Over the past five trading days, Ether has climbed around 7%, compared with Bitcoin’s roughly 2% gain. The ETH/BTC ratio has also rebounded from a 10-month low near 0.02737 reached around June 17 to around 0.0297, an advance of roughly 8-9%. The divergence has revived speculation that cryptocurrencies may finally be emerging from nearly a year of persistent selling.

There is historical precedent supporting that optimism. As Yahoo Finance reported earlier this week, Fundstrat digital asset strategist Sean Farrell argued that Ethereum is becoming “increasingly compelling” and noted the historical precedent for ETH leading broader crypto recoveries.” During the 2022 bear market, Ethereum began outperforming Bitcoin several months before Bitcoin ultimately established its cycle bottom. If history repeats, Ethereum’s recent leadership could prove to be an early signal that sentiment across digital assets is beginning to stabilize after months of weakness.

Still, drawing that conclusion today would be premature. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain well below their previous cycle highs despite this week’s gains. Bitcoin is still roughly 50% below its October record peak, while Ethereum remains down around 60% from its August 2025 high near 4,868. Against declines of that magnitude, a 7% rally over five trading days is better viewed as a meaningful short-term recovery than confirmation of a new bull market. The softer US CPI has eased concerns over aggressive Fed tightening, but it has yet to fundamentally change the macro backdrop that weighed on cryptocurrencies throughout the past year.

More importantly, this market cycle differs from previous crypto recoveries because speculative capital now has a formidable alternative. In 2022, improving macro conditions naturally encouraged investors back into digital assets. Today, however, cryptocurrencies are competing with the powerful AI-driven rally in global equities. As semiconductor stocks, AI infrastructure companies and related technology names continue attracting capital, crypto is no longer simply competing against risk aversion—it is competing against one of the strongest growth narratives in financial markets. Until capital begins rotating away from AI beneficiaries, cryptocurrencies may struggle to attract the sustained inflows needed for a broad-based bull market.

Technically, Ethereum’s outlook is nevertheless improving. Its decisive break above 55 D EMA, now around 1,821.75, suggests the decline from 2,464.83 to 1,505.06 has completed. As long as support at 1,750.17 remains intact, further gains toward 61.8% retracement at 2,098.40 are favored, even as a correction. Sustained move above that level would strengthen the argument that a more durable trend reversal is developing and shift attention toward resistance at 2,464.83 for confirmation.

Bitcoin’s technical picture is considerably less constructive. It remains capped by both its 55 D EMA near 63,516 and 38.2% retracement of 82,822 to 57,736 at 67,319, suggesting further range trading is likely, with risks still tilted toward a break of 57,736 low before a lasting bottom forms.





The current technical setup therefore favors continued Ethereum outperformance over Bitcoin in the near term. But that remains a tactical rather than structural view. A genuine crypto recovery would require both stronger chart confirmation—Ethereum clearing 2,098.40 and Bitcoin reclaiming its 55-day EMA—and a broader shift in macro capital flows. Until cryptocurrencies regain competitiveness against the AI-equity trade for speculative investment, Ethereum’s leadership should be viewed as an encouraging early signal rather than definitive evidence that a new crypto bull market has begun.