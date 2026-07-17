AUD/CAD: Months of Indecision — Is a Breakout Finally Coming?

The Australian dollar has clawed back most of its end-of-June losses, when it touched three-month lows against the greenback amid escalating Middle East tensions. Since then, sentiment has improved: the RBA’s Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter signalled the board stands ready to tighten further if the recent oil shock feeds into inflation expectations. Still, resilient business surveys and a modest improvement in consumer confidence point to an economy holding up better than feared.

The Bank of Canada told a similarly nuanced story this week. Policymakers held the overnight rate steady at 2.25% and struck a cautiously optimistic tone on the domestic economy, upgrading medium-term growth expectations. At the same time, officials were careful to flag that instability in the Middle East continues to weigh heavily on the broader outlook, keeping the door open to both risks and opportunities depending on how the conflict evolves.

The result: two central banks watching the same geopolitical flashpoint, each balancing early signs of domestic resilience against a risk backdrop neither can fully control.

AUD/CAD Technical Analysis

As the 4-hour chart shows, AUD/CAD has been trading within a broader range between the 0.9750 support and 0.9950 resistance since April, with price action compressing into a tighter symmetrical triangle since June. This narrowing structure suggests a breakout could soon define the pair’s direction over the medium term.

Bullish Scenario

Price continues finding support along the ascending trendline, having bounced off it multiple times and testing it once again. A renewed sign of strength here—breaking both the 200-period EMA and the descending trendline—would open the path back towards the 0.9950 resistance, the acid test for whether this level finally gives way or rejects price once more.

Bearish Scenario

Should the ascending trendline finally break, price would quickly face the critical 0.9750 support, a level traders have been watching closely for months. A bounce here keeps the pair locked within its consolidation range, but a decisive break after so many failed attempts would likely signal a medium-term trend shift, opening the door toward the next area of interest between 0.9500 and 0.9550.

Will AUD/CAD finally commit to a direction after months of indecision?

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