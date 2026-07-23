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EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral at this point. Further fall is expected with 0.8543 resistance intact. On the downside, below 0.8482 minor support will bring retest of 0.8453 first. Firm break there and sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466, will extend the decline from 0.8863 to retest 0.8221 low. However, decisive break of 0.8543 will bring stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8590).

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9267 (2025 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8221. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8610 support turned resistance hold.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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