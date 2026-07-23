Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral at this point. Further fall is expected with 0.8543 resistance intact. On the downside, below 0.8482 minor support will bring retest of 0.8453 first. Firm break there and sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466, will extend the decline from 0.8863 to retest 0.8221 low. However, decisive break of 0.8543 will bring stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8590).

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9267 (2025 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8221. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8610 support turned resistance hold.