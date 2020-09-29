Daily Pivots: (S1) 122.58; (P) 122.89; (R1) 123.41; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral again with today’s recovery. But as long as 124.31 resistance holds, further decline is expected. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 127.07 at 122.23 will extend the fall from 127.07 to 61.8% retracement at 119.25, which is close to 119.31 key support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 119.31 support holds. Break of 127.07 will target 61.8% retracement of 137.49 (2018 high) to 114.42 at 128.67 next. However, firm break of 119.31 will argue that the rise from 114.42 has completed and turn focus back to this low.