<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.36; (P) 129.88; (R1) 130.27; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral with the current retreat. Some consolidations could be seen, but downside of retreat should be contained by 128.16 support to bring rise resumption. On the upside, break of 130.46 will resume the rally from 121.63 and target 100% projection of 121.63 to 127.48 from 125.07 at 130.92 next.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 125.07 support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high).