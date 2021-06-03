Thu, Jun 03, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 133.60; (P) 133.83; (R1) 134.02; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral for moment, but further rise is still expected with 132.51 support intact. Sustained break of 100% projection of 114.42 to 127.07 from 121.63 at 134.28 will extend the up trend from 114.42 to 137.49 long term resistance next. On the downside, break of 132.51 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 130.65 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high). Decisive break there will open up the possibility that it’s indeed resuming the up trend from 94.11 (2012 low).

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.