Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.85; (P) 133.31; (R1) 133.56; More….

EUR/JPY is still staying in consolidation from 134.11 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is still expected with 132.51 support intact. On the upside, sustained break of 100% projection of 114.42 to 127.07 from 121.63 at 134.28, will extend the up trend from 114.42 to 137.49 long term resistance next. On the downside, however, firm break of 132.51 will indicate short term topping and bring deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 is seen as a medium term rising leg inside a long term sideway pattern. Further rise is expected as long as 130.65 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 137.49 (2018 high). Decisive break there will open up the possibility that it’s indeed resuming the up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 127.07 resistance turned support holds, in case of pull back.