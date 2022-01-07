Fri, Jan 07, 2022 @ 10:03 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.55; (P) 130.99; (R1) 131.34; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral for some consolidation. But further rally is in favor with 130.01 minor support intact. As noted before, whole consolidation from 134.11 could have completed with three waves down to 127.36, ahead of 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. Break of 131.59 will target a test on 133.44/134.11 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 130.01 minor support will turn bias bias to the downside for retesting 127.36 low instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 114.42 (2020 low) to 134.11 at 126.58 holds, up trend from 114.42 is still in favor to continue. Break of 134.11 will target long term resistance at 137.49 (2018 high). However, sustained break of 126.58 will raise the chance of medium term bearish reversal. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 121.94, and possibly below.

