Daily Pivots: (S1) 128.60; (P) 128.92; (R1) 129.24; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for some consolidations above 128.23 temporary low. Outlook is unchanged that consolidation pattern from 134.11 is extending with another falling leg. Further decline is expected as long as 129.76 resistance holds. Below 128.23 will target 127.36, and possibly further to 126.58 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 129.76 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside to 131.59 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 134.11 are currently seen as a consolidation pattern only. As long as 38.2% retracement of 114.42 (2020 low) to 134.11 at 126.58 holds, up trend from 114.42 is still in favor to continue. Break of 134.11 will target long term resistance at 137.49 (2018 high). However, sustained break of 126.58 will raise the chance of medium term bearish reversal. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 121.94, and possibly below.